Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeneq Management LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 44,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 129,509 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Five9 Stock Down 1.1 %

FIVN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

