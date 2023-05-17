Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE COO traded down $7.57 on Wednesday, hitting $380.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average is $341.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.30.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

