Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

OIH stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.73. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

