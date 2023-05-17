Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,192 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. 989,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,801. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.