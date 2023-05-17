Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,242 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 1,713,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.