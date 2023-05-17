Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of XT opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

