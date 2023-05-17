Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,269 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

