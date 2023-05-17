Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.74 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

