Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $34.26 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $34,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

