Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 772,146 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

