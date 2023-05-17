Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,617 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Pentair worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.