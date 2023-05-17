Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,729 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.65% of Workiva worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Workiva by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Workiva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last three months. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

