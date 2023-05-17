Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.43 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $421.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

