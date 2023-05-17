Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading 11.8% Higher

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 47,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 10,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Articles

