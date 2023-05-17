Monero (XMR) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $151.73 or 0.00560270 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $43.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00343184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00433241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,279,749 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

