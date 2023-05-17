Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) PT Lowered to $2.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.77% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNPR. Maxim Group downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Shares of MNPR stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
