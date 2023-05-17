Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) PT Lowered to $2.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.77% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNPR. Maxim Group downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

