Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 105,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,111. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

