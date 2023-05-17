Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $183.76 million and $2.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,067,708,091 coins and its circulating supply is 641,433,757 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.