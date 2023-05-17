Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 153,730 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

