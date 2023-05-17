Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,661,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel



Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

