Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

