Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.