Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Fortinet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 171,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 266,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 99,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 173,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 554,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

