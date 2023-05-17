Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 51,425 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 17,885.24%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

