Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 52,792 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Mesabi Trust worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

