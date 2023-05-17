Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $413.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

