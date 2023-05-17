Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,609 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.