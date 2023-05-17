Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Mpac Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON:MPAC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.01). The stock had a trading volume of 64,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 449 ($5.62).

Insider Transactions at Mpac Group

In related news, insider Adam Holland purchased 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($25,035.60). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

