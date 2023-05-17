MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $62.48 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00168051 USD and is down -65.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

