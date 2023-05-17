MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.3% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.30. 181,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average is $233.11. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

