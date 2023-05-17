MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Buys Shares of 19,956 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 976,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

