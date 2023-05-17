MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Takes $678,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidato Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $413.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,823. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day moving average of $400.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.