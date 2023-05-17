MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.72. 187,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,249. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

