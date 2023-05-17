MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.27. 89,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,994. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

