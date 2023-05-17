Nano Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Nano has a market cap of $97.94 million and approximately $908,233.37 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00340264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00560871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00431644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.