Nano Price Up 0.3% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $97.35 million and approximately $509,248.54 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00346058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00561964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00068167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00435553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.