National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boralex Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.30.

Boralex stock opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.89.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

