Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:NGS opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of -205.40 and a beta of 1.32. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Further Reading
