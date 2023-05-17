Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Approximately 988,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,504,264 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $7.99.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,524.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
