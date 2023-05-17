NEAR Protocol Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $54.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00006196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00055374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,704,183 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 905,704,183 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.67423286 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $49,763,049.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.