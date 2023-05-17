Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 6,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.