Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,940 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,559,000 after buying an additional 604,047 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VRNT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.