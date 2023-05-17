Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $234,648.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at $142,164.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

