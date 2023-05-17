Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $64.06 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 5.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $64,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.84. 44,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

