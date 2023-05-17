Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.53% of Fox Factory worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. 76,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,282. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

