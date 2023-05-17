New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 1,511,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,632,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

