New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.16

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 7665106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

