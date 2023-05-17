Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Newmark Group stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $964.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.70. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

