NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 44696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

