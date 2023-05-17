NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,442,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081,088 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of NextEra Energy worth $1,207,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,433,000 after buying an additional 651,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,210. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.